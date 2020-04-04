Services
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Rose M. Leither


1933 - 2020
Rose M. Leither Obituary
Rose M. Leither

Cold Spring - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date for Rose M. Leither, who died April 2, 2020 at St. Benedict Senior Center, St. Cloud, MN after a brief illness. Inurnment will be in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery.

Rose Marie Leither was born September 19, 1933 to Bernard and Theresia (Nieters) Karls. She married Joseph D. Leither July 23, 1960 in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN.

Rose was a telephone operator for Bell Telephone Company and later a customer service representative for Bankers Systems. She enjoyed camping, knitting, crocheting, playing cards, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Laura (Karroll) Gudmundson, Suzanne (Patrick) Herbert, and Jill (Brian) Peters; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; infant daughter; and brothers, Edward and Robert Karls.

Arrangements are with the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 4, 2020
