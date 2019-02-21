Rose M. Schaefer



Paynesville - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Rose M. Schaefer, age 95, of Paynesville, who passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Paynesville Hospital. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Entombment will be in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery Mausoleum.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary, by the Christian Women, Daughters of Isabella and Catholic United Financial, will take place at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the Church.



Rose was born on March 12, 1923 to Henry C. and Frances F. (Spanier) Braegelmann in Richmond, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Alphonse H. Schaefer on April 30, 1946 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. Together, they farmed near Regal until their retirement in 1986; after which they moved to Paynesville. She loved to give of her time and talents by volunteering for the Rose Center and Koronis Manor in Paynesville. She was an active member of St. Louis Catholic Church, the Daughters of Isabella, Christian Women, Catholic United Financial and the St. Rose of Lima Mission Group.



Rose was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time visiting with her family and friends. She also enjoyed quilting, playing cards and watching the Minnesota Twins. Rose also had a deep faith and prayed for her family and friends daily.



She is survived by her children, Shirley (Kenny) Lieser, of Paynesville, John (Mary Jane), of Willmar, Mary (Don) Heinen, of Roscoe, Barb (Rob) Brinkman, of St. Joseph, Tim (Cindy), of Paynesville, and Terry (Carol), of Paynesville; 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, and 16 step-great-grandchildren; sister, Marian Molitor, of Richmond, sisters-in-law, Dorothy Braegelmann and Margie Braegelmann; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Rose is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alphonse, on February 7, 2007; great-grandson, Adam Robert Lieser; brothers, Alphonse (Clara), Herbert (Evelyn), Ray (Rosie), Alfred (Dolores), Eddie and Issie; sisters, Veronica Braegelmann, Elizabeth (Albert) Erkens, Clara (Roy) Gruidl, Loretta (Marcellus) Steil; and brother-in-law, Alfred Molitor.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary