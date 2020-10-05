Rose M. VoigtMarty - A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Marty, MN for Rose M. Voigt, age 92 who died Monday at Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.Rose was born on August 28, 1928 in Rockville, MN to Anton and Margaret (Fuchs) Weber. She married Wendelin Voigt on May 1, 1952 in Holy Cross Catholic Church. Rose was a devoted farm wife, mother, and homemaker. Her family meant the world to her. She was a very social person and loved visiting with family and friends and she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, baking, playing bingo and old country music. At age 90 she started painting beautiful pictures.Survivors include her children, Dan (Doris), Catherine (Jim) Gregory, Donna (Jeff) Schulz, Patricia (Clyde) Reimann, Karen (Randy) Reitmeier, Edward (Joan); 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and sister, Alma Voigt.She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendelin and 9 siblings.The family wishes to thank Hilltop Health Care Center for the wonderful care given to Rose.