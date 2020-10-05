1/1
Rose M. Voigt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose M. Voigt

Marty - A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Marty, MN for Rose M. Voigt, age 92 who died Monday at Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Rose was born on August 28, 1928 in Rockville, MN to Anton and Margaret (Fuchs) Weber. She married Wendelin Voigt on May 1, 1952 in Holy Cross Catholic Church. Rose was a devoted farm wife, mother, and homemaker. Her family meant the world to her. She was a very social person and loved visiting with family and friends and she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, baking, playing bingo and old country music. At age 90 she started painting beautiful pictures.

Survivors include her children, Dan (Doris), Catherine (Jim) Gregory, Donna (Jeff) Schulz, Patricia (Clyde) Reimann, Karen (Randy) Reitmeier, Edward (Joan); 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and sister, Alma Voigt.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendelin and 9 siblings.

The family wishes to thank Hilltop Health Care Center for the wonderful care given to Rose.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved