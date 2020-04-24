Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
233 State Street North
Eden Valley, MN 55329
Rose Mary Ruprecht


1928 - 2020
Rose Mary Ruprecht
Rose Mary Ruprecht

Eden Valley - A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date for Rose Mary Ruprecht, 91 of Eden Valley who passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Gardenview at Hilltop in Watkins. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate private graveside services at Assumption Cemetery in Eden Valley. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Rose Mary was born on August 5, 1928 in St. Nicholas to Peter & Margaret (Bauer) Thul. She married Lawrence Ruprecht on April 6, 1948 in Cold Spring. Rose Mary was a homemaker and also farmed with her husband, Lawrence. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, Assumption Christian Mothers, Eden Valley American Legion Post #381 Auxiliary and the Red Hatters. Rose Mary enjoyed dancing and playing cards, especially 500 and Euchre. She was a fantastic cook and fed the people that helped on the farm lunch and dinner each day. Rose Mary was able to make a delicious meal out of very little. She always had canned goods and freshly baked bread on hand. Rose Mary loved to pray the rosary and was very proud of her family.

Survivors include her children, Gerald (Rosie) of Watkins, Thomas (Marilyn) of St. Nicholas, Sandy (Roger) Hintz of Litchfield, Mary (Larry) Larson of Willmar, Deb (Larry) Knudsen of Spicer, Steve (special friend Mary) of Richmond, Marlene (Paul) DesMarais of Greenfield, Dan (Julie) of Eden Valley, and Roger (Sheila) of Watkins; brother and sisters, Eldred (Joann) Thul, Marcie (Al) Udermann and Virgie Donaldson; brother-in-law, Jerry Preusser; 20 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence in 2012; grandson, Jeremy; great-grandsons, Dominic Asfeld and Landon Evans; siblings, Lawrence and Elmer Thul, Alvina Birk, Betty Preusser, Cecille Schramel and Lavern Torborg.

Memorials are preferred to the St. Paul Seminary, 2260 Summit Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105.

Obituary and Guest Book available online at: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
