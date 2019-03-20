Rosella A. "Rosie" Woods



St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church for Rosella A. "Rosie" Woods, age 85, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by family. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery in Little Falls.



Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.



Rosie was born on May 21, 1933 to Alva and Christine (Lehnen) Driver in Eden Valley, Minnesota, where she lived until she was seven years old. Her family later moved to St. Cloud. She attended St. Anthony's Catholic School and later graduated from the St. Cloud Technical High School. Rosie worked at Fandel's Department Store in downtown St. Cloud, until she met the love of her life, Tom. She was united in marriage to Thomas J. Woods, Sr. on July 2, 1955 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They lived in St. Cloud and had a family of eleven children. After all of her children entered school, Rosie enjoyed working for the St. Cloud School District #742 in food service. Tom and Rosie also worked for CentraCare, cleaning clinics for many years. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and enjoyed giving of her time and talents by volunteering for CentraCare.



Rosie was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed the many family picnics in the backyard, enjoying Tom's famous BBQ Chicken and her homemade BBQ sauce; and playing yard games. She also treasured the many Saturday night dinners that she had with her family. Rosie also enjoyed going walking at the mall, gardening, playing cards, bingo and going to the casino.



Rosie is survived by her children, Tom, Jr. (Ellen), of St. Joseph, Jim (Judy), of Newport News, VA, Kevin (Teresa), of Becker, Keith (Sigrid), of Auburn Hills, MI, Sandy (Rich) Roonzani, of St. Cloud, Jeff (Maxine), of St. Cloud, Pam (Glenn) Liesch, of Sauk Rapids, Cheri (Kevin) Fuchs, of Cold Spring, Brian (Missy), of St. Cloud, Becky Woods, of Sauk Rapids and Christy (Steve) Laudenbach, of Clear Lake; 34 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren; brother, Ray (Barb) Driver, of St. Cloud; sisters-in-law, Bernice Driver and Peggy; dear friend, Carol Lieser; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom, Sr. on March 19, 2015; brothers and their spouses, Leo, David (Marge) and Ron Driver.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.



A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of Rosie.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary