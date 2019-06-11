Rosella M. "Rosie" Jarnot



Sartell - Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Rosella M. "Rosie" Jarnot, age 85, of Sartell, who passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at her home. Reverend Eugene Doyle will officiate. Burial of the urn will be in the St. Stephen Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the Church.



Rosie was born on September 1, 1933 to Albert and Mary (Pfeifer) Anderson in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. Rosie was raised by her foster parents, Gilbert and Elvera Schwinghammer in St. Cloud. She was united in marriage to Clarence P. Jarnot on April 10, 1956 at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. Rosie was a stay at home mother until all her children were in school, after which she drove school bus for Trobec's Bus Service, Inc. and later worked as a housekeeper for Sterling Park Nursing Home in Waite Park. She was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, the Christian Mothers, and former member of the St. Stephen River Runners Snowmobile Club.



Rosie was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, going on trips to the casino, watching sports, and going camping at Lake Ossawinnamakee. She will be remembered for her immaculate vegetable gardens and canned goods.



Rosie is survived by her children, Laurie (Jeff) Schuneman of Sauk Rapids, Jeff (Lori Ann) of Rice, Judy (Terry) Bialka of Opole, Patty Stone (Steve Rosty) of Holdingford, Clarence Jr. (Kristi Palmer) of Sartell, and Mary Kay (Scott) Schwinghammer of St. Stephen; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); siblings, Mike (Irene) Schwinghammer of St. Nicholas, Donald (Phyllis) Schwinghammer of Rockville, Joyce (Dick) Stock of St. Joseph and Janice (Chuck) Stock of St. Cloud; and sisters-in-law, Mary Schwinghammer of St. Cloud and Judy Schwinghammer (Hilary Jurek) of St. Cloud; beloved dog, Abbie and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents, foster parents, husband, and brothers, Fred, John, Joe and Doug Schwinghammer.



A special thank you to the staff of St. Croix Hospice and especially, Jamie and Kelli Jo, for their loving and compassionate care of Rosie.



Memorials are preferred.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary