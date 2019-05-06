Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Benedict's Senior Community Center Chapel
St. Cloud, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Benedict's Senior Community Center Chapel
St. Cloud, MN
Rosella M. Svejkovsky Obituary
Rosella M. Svejkovsky

St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Rosella M. Svejkovsky, 95, of St. Cloud will be at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Benedict's Senior Community Center Chapel in St. Cloud. Rosella passed away peacefully while sleeping on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Benedict's Center. Burial will take place in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday at St. Benedict's Center Chapel. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

A heartfelt thank you to St. Benedict's Center for their many years of loving care and special attention, as well as the more recent care by St. Croix Hospice.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 6, 2019
