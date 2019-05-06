|
Rosella M. Svejkovsky
St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Rosella M. Svejkovsky, 95, of St. Cloud will be at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Benedict's Senior Community Center Chapel in St. Cloud. Rosella passed away peacefully while sleeping on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Benedict's Center. Burial will take place in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday at St. Benedict's Center Chapel. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
A heartfelt thank you to St. Benedict's Center for their many years of loving care and special attention, as well as the more recent care by St. Croix Hospice.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 6, 2019