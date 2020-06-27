Rosella "Rosie" Spanier



Spring Hill, Minn - Rosella K. "Rosie" Spanier, age 88 of Spring Hill, died peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Pine Haven Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota.



Due to COVID restrictions, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spring Hill with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.



A public visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose.



Rosie Barten was born February 29, 1932 in Elrosa, Minnesota to Nicholas and Cecilia (Deters) Barten. On June 13, 1951 she married Urban Spanier in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. Together they operated a family farm near Spring Hill.



Faith, family, and flowers inspired Rosie. She was an active member of St. Michael's Church where she found multiple ways to contribute. Her willingness to serve extended to several Catholic groups and organizations, but she had a special fondness for the "Harvest of Hope" project that supported families in Kenya. She was happiest working in her flower garden or preparing a big family meal.



Rosie is survived by her children, Tim (Mamoeletsi) Spanier of St. Paul, Ted (Deb) Spanier of Sauk Centre, Tama Spanier of Sauk Centre, Todd (Patty) Spanier of Andover, Terence (Jen) Spanier of Oak Grove, and Tobias (Diane) Spanier of Spicer; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother and sisters, Donald Barten of St. Francis, Elverna Keller of Sauk Rapids, Doris Arens of Sauk Centre, and Janice (Phil) Miller of Sauk Centre; and brother-in-law, Doug Dahlheimer of Alexandria.



Rosie was preceded in death by her husband, Urban Spanier on April 16, 2012; parents; sisters, Odelia Dahlheimer, Lucille Spanier/Sinderman; brothers, Alfred (Monica) Barten, Dick (Virginia) Barten, and Ray (Mary Ann) Barten; sisters-in-law, Margaret (Al) Heinen, Rita (Jim) Thiegs; brothers-in-law, Math (Alexia) Spanier, Leo Spanier, and Andrew (Mildred) Spanier, Wilfred Arens, and Len Keller; and daughter-in-law, Sandy (Kuhlmann) Spanier.



Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.









