Roselyn A. "Rosie" Johnson
1936 - 2020
Roselyn "Rosie" A. Johnson

Sauk Rapids - Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Riverside Evangelical Church in Sartell for Roselyn "Rosie" Johnson who passed away on Saturday at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Isaac Gould will officiate and burial will be at Benton County Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, September 1 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday.

Roselyn A. Johnson was born on April 3, 1936 in St. Cloud, MN to Paul and Ina Sandau. She married Duane E. (D.J) Johnson on June 12, 1952 at the Congregational church in Sauk Rapids. She was a member of the Riverside Evangelical Church in Sartell, MN. Rosie enjoyed hunting with her grandson James Rajkowski and husband Duane (D.J) and frequently talked about it. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and camping with family and friends. She worked at the ice cream shop TeePee, Franklin Manufacturing, and Fingerhut.

Rosie is survived by her sons and daughter, Steve (Rose) of Rice, Sandy (Bob) Rajkowski of Rice, Robert (Ginger) of Sauk Rapids, Jamie (Kim) of Sartell; 8 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; family friend, Kim Brandell (Bob), and her beloved dog "Ace". Rosie was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Johnson; mother, Ina Sandau; father, Paul Sandau; sister, Eleanor Kissling; brothers, Darwin and Dwayne Sandau; and nephews, Terry and Kim Kissling.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Rosie should go to the Alzheimer's Associations act.alz.org

A special thank you to the Good Shepherd Community and Moments Hospice for their loving care

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
