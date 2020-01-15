Services
Rosemary "Rosie" Erickson

Rosemary "Rosie" Erickson Obituary
Rosemary "Rosie" Erickson

St. Cloud, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Rosemary "Rosie" Erickson, age 72, of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, a Banner Gateway Medical in Gilbert, AZ. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will take place after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at Church.

Rosie was born on June 9, 1947 in St. Cloud to Edward and Bernice (Schiller) Scherping. She married Gustave E. Erickson on July 3, 1976, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Rosie worked at Hush Puppies Shoes and CentraCare Surgical Center for many years. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

She enjoyed camping, fishing, trips to the casino, playing cards, and family get togethers.

Rosie is survived by her brothers and sisters, Jerrold "Butch" (Debbie) Scherping of Clearwater, Vern (Ginny) Scherping of Little Falls, Rootie (Brian) Holthaus of Albany, Mary (Dave) Ellering of St. Cloud, Rita Arendt of St. Cloud, and Ken (Mary Beth) Scherping of Freeport; and many nieces and nephews.

Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gustave "Buster"in 2016; and brother-in-law, Ed Arendt.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
