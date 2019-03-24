Rosemary F. Walker



St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Rosemary F. Walker, age 94 of St. Cloud who died Tuesday evening surrounded by her family. A gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.



Rosemary was born on August 3, 1924 in St. Cloud to Nicholas and Rosina (Dolderer) Spoden and lived in St. Cloud all her life. She was united in marriage to George L. Walker on October 3, 1944 at St. Mary's Cathedral Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She spent the next seven decades caring for and raising a large family of nine children.



Rosemary was active in several mission groups including St. Jude, Our Lady of Fatima, and St. Marcellus, as well as the Legion of Mary, Daughters of Isabella, and Christian Mothers. She worked as a volunteer at Catholic Charities from 1993 until 2016, called for the Red Cross Blood Mobile and helped with bingo at St. Scholastica.



Rosemary loved to fish, play cards, go camping and visiting with friends. She will always be remembered for thousands and thousands of scrubbies she made and gave away to everybody. She was admired for the resilience she showed, remaining in her home for ten years after going blind.



Rosemary is survived by her children, Romayne (Bill) Haskamp, Tom, Earl (Nina), David (Louise), Juliana (Tom) Raiche, Jim (Kathy), Jerome (Diane), Bill (Mary), Kathy, and Roger & Milly VanVickle. She is also survived by her 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren and sister, Ruth Mayer.



Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, George (October 22, 1993); brothers, Armond and Earl Spoden; brother-in-law, Harold Walker; sister-in-law, Kay Evans and daughter-in-law, Kathleen Walker.



The family would like to thank the staff of St. Benedict's Senior Community and the Hospice staff that were so caring and helpful.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 24, 2019