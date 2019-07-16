Rosemary Hofmann



Rice (formerly of Cold Spring) - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Rosemary Hofmann age 92, who died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. A gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service.



Rosemary was born on April 21, 1928 in St. Cloud, MN to Leo and Arelia (Rothstein) Brandley. She married Elmer "Jeff" Jeffries and after his death she married Russ Hofmann in May of 1987. Rosemary enjoyed knitting, reading, spending time with her family and she loved her dogs, Rambo, CoCo and Emma.



She is survived by her children, Michael Jeffries, Scott Jeffries and Kathy Conner; stepchildren, Mike (Deb) Hofmann, Nancy (Ken) Frie and Amy (Michael) Goebel; sister, Linda Moore; brothers, John and James Brandley; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; stepmother, Marie Brandley; daughter, Julie; stepson, David and her sister, Susan.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 16, 2019