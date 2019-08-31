Services
Rosemary J. Thometz


1929 - 2019
Rosemary J. Thometz Obituary
Rosemary J. Thometz

St. Cloud - Rosemary J. Thometz, age 90, of Moorhead, formerly of St. Cloud, MN, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Villa Maria, Fargo, ND, with her daughter by her side.

Rosemary Joan Sumbs was born on July 7, 1929 in Sauk Rapids, MN, to Fred and Pauline (Pfau) Sumbs. She grew up and attended school in Sauk Rapids before she began working as a waitress at Highway Café in St. Cloud. She married Edward Thometz in 1949 and together they had two children, Terry and Mike. She worked as a seamstress while her children were growing up before beginning work at Madison School as a monitor and then at Swanson Day Care Center. After retirement, Rosemary and Edward enjoyed traveling to Alaska in the summer and the southern states in the winter. Edward passed in 2003 and Rosemary moved to Moorhead in 2009 to live with her daughter. Rosemary was a member of Waite Park American Legion Auxiliary Post #428. She was a kind and mellow person who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed spending her free time camping, fishing, reading, and doing many crafts.

Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Terry (Gary) Nickel; and son, Mike (Michelle) Thometz.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; and sisters, Eileen Schraut and Dorine Heiner.

The family will be holding a private service at a later date.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 31, 2019
