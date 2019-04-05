Services
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
10651 Co Hwy 8
Kimball, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Koltes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary L. "Rosie" Koltes


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosemary L. "Rosie" Koltes Obituary
Rosemary L. "Rosie" Koltes

Pearl Lake - Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 10651 Co Hwy 8, Kimball, MN 55353 for Rosemary L. "Rosie" Koltes, age 88, who died Wednesday at Assumption Home surrounded by her loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, April 7 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue from 9 - 10:00 a.m. Monday morning at the Wenner Funeral Home.

Rosie was born in Rockville, MN to Peter and Caroline (Keppers) Theisen. She married Mathias R. "Matt" Koltes on May 20, 1950 in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Marty, MN. Rosie and Matt tended to their farm, and she was a hardworking and devoted homemaker and mother to their children. Rosie was an excellent cook, caregiver and a great provider; keeping the house and farm in excellent order. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, gardening, embroidering, quilting, sewing, canning, and spending time in their orchard. Rosie was a volunteer at Holy Cross School and Assumption Nursing Home. She had a passion for her family and her faith. Rosie was a member of Burlington Northern Alumni Association, "NARVRE", Christian Women and Holy Cross Catholic Church.

Survivors include her children, Bernie (Karen), Jerry (Linda), Sue (Dave) Gill, Keith (Deb), Marlene (Mark) Goenner, Patty (Ray) Loehlein, Mary (Brian) Gohmann, Audrey (Jim) Gustafson and Bob (Melanie); 23 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Norlene) Theisen; sisters, Betty Zwilling-Cichon and Lucille Gross; sisters-in-law, Rose Beckrich, Mary Nies and Ione Koltes.

She was preceded in death by husband, Matt (2008); grandson, Samuel; brothers, Francis, Marcellus, Vernon, Marvin, Herbert and Harold Theisen; sisters, Bernadine Theisen, Viola Leither, Eileen Blonigen and Bernice Brunette.

Memorials are preferred to Holy Cross School, 10672 Co Rd 8, Kimball, MN 55353

The family would like to thank the staff at the Assumption Nursing Home, for the love and care they have given Rosie during her stay.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wenner Funeral Home
Download Now