Rosemary L. "Rosie" Koltes



Pearl Lake - Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 10651 Co Hwy 8, Kimball, MN 55353 for Rosemary L. "Rosie" Koltes, age 88, who died Wednesday at Assumption Home surrounded by her loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.



Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, April 7 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue from 9 - 10:00 a.m. Monday morning at the Wenner Funeral Home.



Rosie was born in Rockville, MN to Peter and Caroline (Keppers) Theisen. She married Mathias R. "Matt" Koltes on May 20, 1950 in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Marty, MN. Rosie and Matt tended to their farm, and she was a hardworking and devoted homemaker and mother to their children. Rosie was an excellent cook, caregiver and a great provider; keeping the house and farm in excellent order. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, gardening, embroidering, quilting, sewing, canning, and spending time in their orchard. Rosie was a volunteer at Holy Cross School and Assumption Nursing Home. She had a passion for her family and her faith. Rosie was a member of Burlington Northern Alumni Association, "NARVRE", Christian Women and Holy Cross Catholic Church.



Survivors include her children, Bernie (Karen), Jerry (Linda), Sue (Dave) Gill, Keith (Deb), Marlene (Mark) Goenner, Patty (Ray) Loehlein, Mary (Brian) Gohmann, Audrey (Jim) Gustafson and Bob (Melanie); 23 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Norlene) Theisen; sisters, Betty Zwilling-Cichon and Lucille Gross; sisters-in-law, Rose Beckrich, Mary Nies and Ione Koltes.



She was preceded in death by husband, Matt (2008); grandson, Samuel; brothers, Francis, Marcellus, Vernon, Marvin, Herbert and Harold Theisen; sisters, Bernadine Theisen, Viola Leither, Eileen Blonigen and Bernice Brunette.



Memorials are preferred to Holy Cross School, 10672 Co Rd 8, Kimball, MN 55353



The family would like to thank the staff at the Assumption Nursing Home, for the love and care they have given Rosie during her stay.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary