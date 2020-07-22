1/1
Rosemary "Rosie" Rea
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary "Rosie" Rea

Richmond - A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 Noon on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Catherine Oratory in Farming, MN for Rosemary "Rosie" Rea, age 91, who passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Family and friends may gather Friday, July 24, 2020 from 9:00 a.m-11:15 a.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN.

Rosemary was born on October 9, 1928 in Farming Township, MN to William and Helena (Giesen) Silvers. She married Mark Rea on June 3, 1954 in St. Catherine, Farming, MN. They resided in Farming and raised 10 children.

Rosemary was a registered nurse, enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting, and watching television. She was a member of Christian Mothers and Mission Society.

She is survived by her children, Mary (John), Mark (Dia), Daniel (Dayna), Margaret (John), Janet, Laura, Robert (Karen), Eileen, Susan (Rick), and John; siblings, Helen Maurer and William Silvers; 19 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mark; daughters, Anne and Donna; siblings, Sister Lillian, OSF, Andrew Silvers, Robert Silvers, Ervin Silvers, Theodore Silvers, Hildegard Lauer, and Raymond Silvers; grandsons, John and Richard; great grandsons, Aiden and Rowan.

Thank you to the excellent staff at St. Cloud Hospital and a special thanks for her loving care provided by the staff at Assumption Home, Cold Spring. Memorials are preferred to St. Jude's Hospital.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 11:15 AM
Wenner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Catherine Oratory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved