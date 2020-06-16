Rosina E. NelsonSt. Cloud, MN - A public Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Rosina E. Nelson, age 78, of St. Cloud. Rosina passed away June 10 at the Country Manor Community in Sartell. Pastor Adam Sohre will preside. Burial of cremated remains will take place in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.A public visitation for family and friends will take place on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud from 4-7 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Saturday.Rosina was born December 2, 1941 in Milbank, South Dakota to Louis and Caroline (Stolpman) Brott. She worked at the Division Café, Sambo's Restaurant and Crossroads Perkins for many years. She loved fishing, flowers, Nascar racing, MN Twins, making all sorts of candy at Christmas time (divinity, peanut brittle and caramels were her best) and spending time with her grandchildren/great grandchildren, giving them projects. She also volunteered her time at Whitney Senior Center and for some reason enjoyed doing dishes. She LOVED hugs from her family!Rosina is survived by her daughters Rose Peterson of St. Cloud and Robbie (Gene) Sell of St. Joseph, grandchildren David (Becca) Sigler, Heather (Matt) Medeiros, Jonathan Cauthorn, April(Chuck) Figard-Koslosky, Matthew Penton, Michael Penton, Amanda Penton, Gene, III (Dellana) Sell, Amber (Mikael) Zuidema, Roxy Sell(Sal Lana), Cole Sell. Great grandchildren Coty, Talyana, Aryana, Jeremy, Mackenzie, Raleigh, Liam, Lola, Owen, Delilah, Emily, Jackson, Isabella, Bradley, Javon, Jaycie, Demi, siblings Marie Hoium, Sylvia (James) Hoihjelle, Louie Brott, John Brott, and Judy (Mike). Many nieces and nephews.Preceding her in death were her parents, sons Terrance and Michael, grandson Chad Nelson, great grandson Reinaldo, brother Francis Brott and infant sister Louise Marie, Her beloved dog, Shadow.A special thank you to Jody Alexander (grandson Chad's widow) for allowing Rosina to be laid to rest next to Chad.