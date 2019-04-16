Roy C. Kellner



Cold Spring - July 2, 1942 - April 13, 2019



A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Roy Charles Kellner, age 76, who died Saturday, April 13, at home in his favorite recliner surrounded by his loving family.



Roy was born on July 2, 1942 in Richmond, MN to Alexander and Grace (Gilley) Kellner and grew up in Cold Spring, MN. He lived in Cold Spring almost his entire life and worked at Cold Spring Granite for 47 years before retiring.



Roy loved outdoor activities like hunting and fishing. He and his sons went hunting every year together at his hunting shack in Spicer. He routinely attended gun shows to add to the collection of guns he kept in an old refrigerator. He also spent many days at River Oaks Golf Course in Cold Spring where he often brought his grandchildren and dog, Nikki, to ride in his golf cart, Herbie. Roy was an excellent card player. He liked poker and pinochle, but his specialty was cribbage. He knew how many points were in a hand just by glancing at it. He led a very happy life, which he attributed to his daily bowl of ice cream. Above all things, Roy cherished his time spent with family.



He is survived by his loving wife of almost 52 years, Lynnette Gail (Keske). They married on September 2, 1967 at St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring. They raised their four children, Mark (Julia), Matthew (Lisa), Kim (Brad) Smith, and Michael (Becky) at a house on the Sauk River in Cold Spring, just two houses down from his mother.



He is also survived by his three brothers, John, Joe (Barb) and Bill (Peggy), and his five grandchildren, Sara, Grace, Joie, Xander, Evie, and step-grandchild Matthew Michael.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister in law Michele "Cookie."











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 16, 2019