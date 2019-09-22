|
|
Ruby P. Anderson
Sartell - Ruby P. Anderson, 89, of Sartell, formerly from Willmar, died Tuesday, September 17th, at Country Manor in Sartell. Her memorial service will be 10:00 am, September 25th, at Country Manor Chapel in Sartell. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment is in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org
Ruby Pauline Anderson was born on December 27, 1929, on the farm near Hoffman, Minnesota to Paul and Lydia (Johnson) Westberg. She was confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church in Hoffman and graduated from Hoffman High School in 1948. She was employed at Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis and at St. John's Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. On September 9, 1950, Ruby was united in marriage to Milton Anderson. Following their marriage, they lived in several cities in South Dakota and Minnesota. In 1987, they moved to their home on Norway Lake until 2006, when they moved to Willmar. Milt preceded Ruby in death on October 29, 2018.
She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She devoted her life to making a loving home for her family. Ruby enjoyed baking and cooking, especially preparing holiday meals, which included: lutefisk, Swedish meatballs, Swedish sausage, klub, lefse, and fruit soup. She liked to keep her hand busy with many kinds of crafting. When Milt retired, they enjoyed being at the lake home with their families and friends and being on the dock catching Sunfish with their grandchildren. Ruby liked helping her husband, Milt build and/or remodel six different homes they lived in. Ruby was active in her church, serving on committees and circles. She was also active in scouting, serving as a Den Mother. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and going south for the winter with Milt and socializing with all their friends at Winter Ranch in Texas.
Surviving are her sons, Bruce (and Carolyn) Anderson of Chanhassen, and Curtis (and Jane) Anderson of Rice; granddaughter, Kristin Anderson; grandson, Ted Anderson his girlfriend, Becca; and great-granddaughter, Wrigley Ann Anderson and her son, Payton Riner; sisters-in-law, Roma (Anderson) Fostervold, Marg Westberg, Helen Anderson; and 28 nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Milt, Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Luella Stark and Irene Anderson; brothers: Orville, Roy and Harry Westberg.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 22, 2019