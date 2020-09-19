Rustie D. FroemmingClear Lake -A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 26th for Rustie D. Froemming, 58. He passed away on September 16th of complications from a heart attack. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. at Discovery Church, 700 18th St. NW Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be on Friday, September 25th from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the Church. Masks will be required and social distancing will be in place for both events.Rustie was a much beloved son, husband and father. He was married to Mary Jo for 34 years. They have two children, Anna Boeke (Kory), and Isaac (Ashley). He was a devoted family man who loved nothing more than spending time with his wife, kids, extended family and his special cat Luci.Rustie was a teacher at Sartell High School for 33 years. During this time, he taught business classes and coached Cross Country. He was always ready with a quick smile, small joke or words of encouragement. He loved his job and always looked forward to working with his students and runners.When he was not teaching or coaching, he loved rebuilding engines and in general being the "fix it" guy for the family. He will always be remembered for his willingness to tackle any project and make epic messes along the way.Rustie was an active member at Discovery Church. He loved the Lord deeply and worked hard to live that love on a daily basis with his family, coworkers, students and anyone he encountered. He believed in finding the joy of each day and he choose to find the good in everyone.He was born in Hutchinson, MN but grew up in Annandale where his parents, Russ and Sally still reside. He was the second of four siblings which include Tim (Barb), Jody Strand (Jon), and Todd. He also had six nieces and nephews.Memorials to the family will be given to Sartell High School to provide scholarships for graduates who will be pursuing a degree in business.