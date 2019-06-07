Resources
Ruth Ann Haak

- - On June 3, 2019 Ruth Ann Haak peacefully left this world at the age of 101. Formally of Fond du Lac, WI Ruth Ann was an accomplished pianist and organist involved in church and community activities all her life. Ruth Ann has two sons, Fred (Sharon) of Hayward, WI and Robert (Jill) of St Augusta, MN, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank all who gave their love and friendship to Ruth Ann as she resided at the County Villa in Sartell, MN for the last nine years. A special thank you to the staff at Country Manor Health Care, St Croix Hospice and First United Methodist Church for her end of life care. Services and interment will be held in Fond du Lac, WI at a later date. Memorials can be given to First United Methodist Church, Sartell, MN memorial garden fund.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 7, 2019
