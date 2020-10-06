1/1
Ruth E. Svihel
Ruth E. Svihel

Cold Spring - Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Ruth E. Svihel age 81, who died Monday at St. Benedict's Center after a battle with Alzheimer's. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the service must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. For those unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. in the church narthex.

Ruth was born on December 14, 1938 in Minneapolis to Clarence and Henrietta (Waldorf) Wicklund. She married Lloyd Svihel on August 17, 1957 in Holy Angels Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Ruth was a homemaker and caregiver to many. Her talents include seamstress, gardening, cooking, baking and she loved to create. Ruth was also a phenomenal 500 card player.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd; children, Mark (Lesley), Julie (John) Ficker, Lori Wirtzfeld (David Doth), Jill (Randy) Ficker, Bob, Melissa (Jesse) Philippi; siblings, Marie (Dayton) Hanson, Leonard (Donna) Wicklund, Jeanette Baker; 11 grandchildren and 9-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald Wicklund and her daughter, Barbie.

The family would like to thank CentraCare Hospice and St. Benedicts Center Northwoods Neighborhood for the care given to Ruth.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
