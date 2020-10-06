Ruth Genevieve GambrinoSt. Cloud, MN - Ruth Genevieve Gambrino 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, October 4th, at Assumption Home in Cold Spring.Ruth was born in St. Cloud on Sept. 13, 1923, to Carl J. & Effie (Hammers) Truzinski. She attended Holy Angels Grade School and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1941. She worked at Cargill in the Cities during WWII, just like Rosie the Riveter.Ruth married her high school sweetheart, Robert Gambrino, on Aug. 19, 1946, and together they raised seven children in the home they built on 11th Avenue North. She and Robert were married for 59 years until his death in 2005. Ruth continued to live in her home with her daughters Rose and Ann until Sept. 2017 when she moved to Assumption Home.Ruth's husband and children were the most important part of her life, and she took over the role of mother, and then grandmother, to the children of her three sisters who died at an early age. She loved babies and little children and was called Grandma Ruth by the little ones in her neighborhood. She was an avid bowler and member of the St. Cloud and MN Women's Bowling Associations and 600 Club. She loved to play bridge and was a diligent crafter making her well-known milkweed pod, bead, and plastic canvas Christmas ornaments that she gave to many family and friends. She followed in her mother's footsteps and helped manage the Cathedral High School Drum & Bugle Corps in the 1960s. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella and St. Mary's Catholic Church.Our family would like to thank special friends and caregivers, Vanessa Carr, Jennifer Hollen (RIP), and Samantha Schoen Ebert for their love and dedication. Additionally, we are grateful to the entire staff of Assumption Home and St. Croix Hospice. A special note of gratitude to nurse Amy Pallansch, aide Greg Schotl, and chaplain James Neppl.Ruth leaves behind her children, Mary Latterell of Jefferson, WI; Roberta (Dennis) Stolp of Arden Hills, MN; Ann of St. Cloud; Thomas of Salt Lake City, UT; Timothy (Lisa) of Sartell, MN; and John (Lisa) of Fredericksburg, VA; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brother Daniel (Patricia) Truzinski of Kent, WA.Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter, Rose; parents; sisters Agnes Shank, Marie Schmidt, Lorraine Kennedy, and Genevieve Lagergren; brothers Raymond, (baby)Garland, and Charles.A mass of Christian burial will take place at St Mary's Cathedral in downtown St. Cloud on Monday, October 12th, at 11 a.m., and visitation will take place at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Entombment will take place immediately following the mass at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum. Masks and social distancing will be observed.In lieu of flowers; donor's choice.