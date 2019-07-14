Ruth Gilmer



St. Cloud, MN - Ruth Gilmer of St. Cloud passed away on Friday, July 12th at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud, MN. She was 97 years of age.



Born on July 28, 1921 in Milbank, SD she is the loving daughter of the late John Osoinak and Sarah (Clements) Osoinak. Ruth was the beloved wife of the late Alan Gilmer, mother of Daisyanne, Keith and Duane Elmquist, and grandmother to Becky, Tonia, Lori, Kelly, Candace, David, and Heather. She also is great grandmother to thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Lolly, Dorothy and Ruby, brother Lawrence, and her first husband, Murray Elmquist.



Ruth was a woman with many wonderful attributes, however the one that stands out to those that knew her was her strong work ethic. She was a dedicated registered nurse for many years specializing in pediatric and maternity care. As a mother, grandmother and foundation to her family, she will be deeply missed.



A family memorial service will be held on Monday, July 15 at 1:00pm at Calvary Community Church, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in West Prairie View Cemetery, Paullina, IA.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 14, 2019