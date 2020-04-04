|
Ruth M. Worm
Richmond - Ruth M. (Ressemann) Worm passed away at her home of more than 70 years while surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 29th, 2020.
Private graveside services were held on Friday, April 3, 2020 in the Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Richmond, MN. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.
Ruth Marie (Ressemann) Worm was born on April 23rd, 1926 in Richmond, MN to John and Veronica Ressemann. She married Math Worm on September 2nd, 1950 at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN. Ruth was primarily a homemaker, but also enjoyed jobs at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic School, local area resorts, the Blue Heron Supper Club, and was a lifelong volunteer. She always had an open door and a full candy dish of skittles for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her family and always insisted on hosting family holidays at her home, playing bingo, and sitting in the bay window doing her embroidery. She loved to share her embroidered dish towels and seeing her embroidered quilt blocks transformed into beautiful and colorful quilts which she gifted to her family members and to local fundraisers.
Ruth was a lifelong member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN, a member of the Sts. Peter and Paul Christian Women, the Richmond American Legion Auxiliary, the Catholic Order of Foresters, the Catholic United Financial, the Sorrowful Mothers Mission Group and was part of a 500 Card group for more than 60 years.
Survivors include her children, Marlene (Mike) Dols and their children and grandchildren Jason (Melissa), Ella and Ruby; Brandon (Jackie), Pierce and Kylie; Charlene (Joe) Niewind and their children and grandchildren Christopher (Rebecca), Calvin and Alanis; Bryan (Emmy), Liberty, Ava, and Noah; Cory (Amy Kuechle); James (Irene) and their children and grandchildren Sadie (Derek) Mueller, Walker and Georgia; Joshua (Ashley Kankelfritz); Jan (George) Dingmann and their children and grandchildren Kassidy (Jodie), Leo; Zackary (Julie), twin sons arriving soon; Koleby (Laura Wenz); sister, Lorrie Bruner; brother, Manny (Helen) Ressemann; brother-in-law, Ed Winczewski; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Benedict.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Math (5/6/2011); sister, Lorraine (Henry) Fischer; brother-in-law, Ken Bruner; nephews, Davey Fischer and Randy Fischer; grandchildren, Holly and Nichole; in-laws, Marie (George) Herges, John (Margaret) Worm, Joe (Viola) Worm, Ray Worm, Tony (Katie) Worm, Elmer (Joan) Worm and Leona Winczewski.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 4, 2020