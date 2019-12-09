Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Dockendorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Marie Dockendorf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Marie Dockendorf Obituary
Ruth Marie Dockendorf

St. Cloud - Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Ruth Marie Dockendorf, 89 of St. Cloud who passed away on December 7, 2019 at the Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Rev. John Gabrielson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Willliams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and also one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Ruth was born on March 30, 1930 to Edward and Emma (Golkowski) Quast in Frazee, MN. Ruth was a devoted member of Atonement Lutheran Church and also taught Sunday school there for many years. She worked at Cash Wise for many years. Ruth loved to dance, travel, spend time at the casino and cross word puzzles. Ruth had a wonderful sense of humor and was an avid people person who loved to spend time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include husband, Edwin Dockendorf of St. Cloud; daughter, Karen Hendrickson of St. Cloud; step children, Michael (Theresa) Dockendorf of St. Cloud, Marilyn (Tyrone) Fuller of St. Cloud, Darlene (John) Weber of St. Cloud, Duane (Carmelita) Dockendorf of Virginia Beach, VA; 2 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren, and brother, Donny Quast of Saginaw, MI.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Evelyn and brother Arnold.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now