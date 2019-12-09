|
Ruth Marie Dockendorf
St. Cloud - Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Ruth Marie Dockendorf, 89 of St. Cloud who passed away on December 7, 2019 at the Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Rev. John Gabrielson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Willliams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and also one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
Ruth was born on March 30, 1930 to Edward and Emma (Golkowski) Quast in Frazee, MN. Ruth was a devoted member of Atonement Lutheran Church and also taught Sunday school there for many years. She worked at Cash Wise for many years. Ruth loved to dance, travel, spend time at the casino and cross word puzzles. Ruth had a wonderful sense of humor and was an avid people person who loved to spend time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include husband, Edwin Dockendorf of St. Cloud; daughter, Karen Hendrickson of St. Cloud; step children, Michael (Theresa) Dockendorf of St. Cloud, Marilyn (Tyrone) Fuller of St. Cloud, Darlene (John) Weber of St. Cloud, Duane (Carmelita) Dockendorf of Virginia Beach, VA; 2 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren, and brother, Donny Quast of Saginaw, MI.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Evelyn and brother Arnold.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019