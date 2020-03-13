|
Ruth Miller
Albany, MN - The Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth Ann Miller will be held at 11:00am on Monday, March 16 at Seven Dolors Parish in Albany. There will be a visitation held from 4:00 to 8:00pm on Sunday, March 15 at Seven Dolors Parish, as well as one hour prior to the Mass on Monday at church. Ruth entered Heaven's kingdom on Wednesday, March 11 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on August 2, 1940 in Melrose, MN the daughter of Louis Sr. and Lonie (Bohmer) Katzner. Ruth met and fell in love with the man whom stole her heart, and on May 25, 1963 she was united in marriage to Ralph Miller. Together they raised their four children and lived a busy and fulfilling life on the farm for 44 beautiful years until Ralph's passing in 2007. Ruth remained on the farm until entering M.O.M. in 2018. She was also employed at St. John's Dining Service, for which she worked for 21 years until retiring in 2012. Much of Ruth's free time was spent on the lake fishing with Ralph, but Ruth also loved crafting, painting, wood-working and baking. Ruth's kitchen often smelled of freshly baked goodies, particularly pecan pies, caramel rolls and danishes. She and Ralph also crafted many of the bird houses and wooden lawn ornaments that adorned the trees and land throughout the farm. Her pride and joy, however, was her garden and flower beds. Ruth spent countless hours planting the most beautiful and vibrant colored flowers for all to see. Ruth was strong in her faith and a beautiful, gentle soul; she enjoyed the simple things and was known to rarely complain and often ended conversations with "Thank you" or "Goodbye, for now". She touched the lives of so many, including her grandchildren, whom she adored. Ruth is survived by her four children, Jeff Miller (Albany), Greg Miller (Albany), Tom Miller (Orlando, FL), Lori Nierenhausen (Tim, Albany); her four grandchildren, Justin, Heather, Skyler (fiancé Brittany and Daughter Mia), Alex and one great-grandson Easton. Also, her brother Linus Katzner. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Ralph; parents Louis Sr. and Lonie; brothers, Albin Katzner and Louis Katzner Jr.; siblings-in-law, Judy Katzner, Sal Sperl, Rosie and Leo DeMuth, Helen Miller, and Helen's good friend, Steve Schwann. Ruth's family would like to extend their heart-felt thank you to the wonderful staff at M.O.M., CHI Hospice and Doctor Libby Brever, and to all those that gave their compassionate care for an extraordinary woman.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020