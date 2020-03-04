|
|
Ruth Peterson
Milaca - Funeral services for Ruth T. Peterson, age 85, of Milaca, will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Bock. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca. Interment will take place in the Borgholm Cemetery near Bock.
Ruth was born at home in Dodge County, Minnesota on June 9, 1934 to Eldred and Helen (Winje) Jacobson. As a young girl, the family moved to a farm north of Bock. She graduated from Milaca High School. Ruth married Nels M. Peterson in August of 1952 and they had seven children.
Ruth was an active member at Emanuel Lutheran Church. She was involved in Lutheran Church Women, Altar Committee, Synod Convention Delegate, Willing Workers, and Sunday School as superintendent and teacher.
Ruth's work career started as a part-time clerk at the U.S. post offices in Bock and Saint Cloud. In 1977, Ruth became officer-in-charge of Bock and in 1979 named Postmaster at the Bock office. Ruth was very active in the National League of Postmasters, Minnesota Branch, where she served two terms as president.
Ruth also served as clerk, council member and civil defense director for the City of Bock. She was also a charter member of the local Business and Professional Women (BPW) and served terms as secretary and president.
After retiring, Ruth spent many winters in Sun City, Arizona along with numerous friends from the Mille Lacs County area. Most recently, Ruth was a resident of Country Meadows Assisted Living Community.
Ruth enjoyed family time with her children and grandchildren, traveling, playing cards, painting, embroidering, stamp collecting, Western movies, Twins games on TV, gel pen coloring, and Elvis Presley music.
Ruth passed away March 4, 2020 at the Milaca Elim Home.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Nels; infant daughter, Elaine; granddaughter, Hannah Peterson; and son-in-law, Thomas Fudaly. She grew up in a large family and was also preceded in death by brothers, Bernard, Orville, Allan, Harold, and Stanley Jacobson, and sister, Aldora Draheim.
Ruth will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her family. She is survived by six children, Lorraine (John Stockoski), Duane (Debbie) Peterson, David (Karen) Peterson, Thomas (Julie) Peterson, Carol Fudaly, and Connie (Casey) Groen; 12 grandchildren, Jason, Amber, Lindsay, Dylan, Chelsea, Erik, Adam, Justin, Travis, Christine, Jesse and David; great grandchildren, Chase, Callie, Dean, Grace, Shayna, Camryn, Caitlyn, Avery, Aidan, Kade, Jax, Novalie, Austin, Colton, Cooper, Carson, Lilyth, and Mia; two great-great grandchildren, Myla and Brayson.
Ruth's surviving siblings are twin sister, Rachel Siewert; sisters, Grace Manthie, Gladys Robek, Sharon Lundberg, and brothers, Erling and Luther Jacobson. Ruth also has many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends to mourn her passing.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020