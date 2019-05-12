Ruth R. Mielke



Rice - Services celebrating the life of Ruth R. Mielke, age 58 of Rice will be 5:00 PM, Wednesday, May 15th at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Ruth died on Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family and friends. There will be a time for friends and family to gather after 4:00 PM, Wednesday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with Miller-Carlin Funeral Home.



Ruth was born April 3, 1961 in Sandstone, MN to Martin and Janice (Jensen) Roby. She graduated from St Ansgar High School, Osage, IA in 1979 and attended college in Rochester. Ruth was united in marriage to Marvin D. Mielke on September 1, 1990 at Niagara Cave, Harmony, MN. The couple made their home in Buffalo, before moving to Milaca in 2008 and Rice in April, 2019. Ruth worked part-time in law enforcement along with working a variety of office positions. Ruth currently worked for Encore Capitol Group. She loved cooking, gardening and spending time on the water in their houseboat. Ruth liked spending time with friends and meeting people, especially the houseboat friends.



Ruth is survived by her husband, Marvin, Rice; son, Kevin (Payton Pavlacky) Rice; father, Martin, Mission, TX; and three grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kaleb, and Kolten. Also surviving are her sister; Patricia (Brian Schueller) Roby, Eden Valley; brother, Jeffrey (Kitsamai) Roby, Midland, TX and many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her mother, in 2007.



In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 12, 2019