Services
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
3013 Roosevelt Road
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-7004
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
3013 Roosevelt Road
St. Cloud, MN 56301
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
3013 Roosevelt Road
St. Cloud, MN 56301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Mielke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth R. Mielke


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Ruth R. Mielke Obituary
Ruth R. Mielke

Rice - Services celebrating the life of Ruth R. Mielke, age 58 of Rice will be 5:00 PM, Wednesday, May 15th at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Ruth died on Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family and friends. There will be a time for friends and family to gather after 4:00 PM, Wednesday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with Miller-Carlin Funeral Home.

Ruth was born April 3, 1961 in Sandstone, MN to Martin and Janice (Jensen) Roby. She graduated from St Ansgar High School, Osage, IA in 1979 and attended college in Rochester. Ruth was united in marriage to Marvin D. Mielke on September 1, 1990 at Niagara Cave, Harmony, MN. The couple made their home in Buffalo, before moving to Milaca in 2008 and Rice in April, 2019. Ruth worked part-time in law enforcement along with working a variety of office positions. Ruth currently worked for Encore Capitol Group. She loved cooking, gardening and spending time on the water in their houseboat. Ruth liked spending time with friends and meeting people, especially the houseboat friends.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Marvin, Rice; son, Kevin (Payton Pavlacky) Rice; father, Martin, Mission, TX; and three grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kaleb, and Kolten. Also surviving are her sister; Patricia (Brian Schueller) Roby, Eden Valley; brother, Jeffrey (Kitsamai) Roby, Midland, TX and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, in 2007.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
Download Now