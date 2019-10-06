|
Ruth Shodeen
Upsala, MN - Ruth Shodeen 77 year old resident of Upsala, MN died Tuesday, October 1 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, MN. She was reunited with her loving husband, Ronald and dear son, Keith. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 8 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Upsala, MN. A gathering of friends will be from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the church.
The funeral arrangements for Ruth are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN.
www.emblombrennyfuneral.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 6, 2019