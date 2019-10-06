Services
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
900 First Street Southeast
Little Falls, MN 56345
(320) 632-4393
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Upsala, MN
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Upsala, MN
Ruth Shodeen


1942 - 2019
Ruth Shodeen Obituary
Ruth Shodeen

Upsala, MN - Ruth Shodeen 77 year old resident of Upsala, MN died Tuesday, October 1 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, MN. She was reunited with her loving husband, Ronald and dear son, Keith. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 8 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Upsala, MN. A gathering of friends will be from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the church.

The funeral arrangements for Ruth are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 6, 2019
