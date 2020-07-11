1/1
Ryne J. Zenner
1990 - 2020
Ryne J. Zenner

St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Ryne J. Zenner, age 30, formerly of St. Cloud who passed away unexpectedly while in traveling in Marksville, LA. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Ryne was born on May 13, 1990 in St. Cloud Minnesota to Dean and Heidi (Miller) Zenner. He graduated from St. Cloud Apollo in 2007, University of Minnesota in 2010, and the University of Miami School of Law where he obtained his J.D. in December 2019. On March 7, 2015 he married Brittney Proell in Hawaii. Ryne was most recently accepted to the William S. Boyd School of Law to begin the LL.M. Program in the Fall of 2020.

He enjoyed sports (especially hockey), witty conversations and debates, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Brittney; parents, Dean and Heidi; sister; Cora Zenner; aunt, Kari Zenner; and extended family and friends.

Ryne was preceded in death by his grandparents.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
