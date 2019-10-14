Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for S. Beckman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

S. Victor "Vic" Beckman


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
S. Victor "Vic" Beckman Obituary
S. Victor "Vic" Beckman

Sartell - S. Victor "Vic" Beckman, age 79, of Sartell passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Therapy Suites of the Chateau Waters Senior Living Community.

A gathering celebrating Vic's life will be held from 4:30-7:00 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud with a sharing of memories at 6:00 PM.

Seth Victor Beckman was born on November 6, 1939 in Little Falls, MN to Seth and Mildred (Anderson) Beckman. Vic earned his Bachelor of Science from Mankato State University in 1963 and began his teaching career at Tech High School in St. Cloud. This is where he met Susan Carey, to whom he was married on August 7, 1965 in Virginia, MN. Vic taught Language Arts, Speech and Theater at Tech H.S. until 1970 when he transferred to Apollo H.S. where he taught until his retirement in 1996. Family is what Vic loved most and put above all else. He also loved picnics with grandchildren, the Detroit Tigers and Lions, gardening, cooking, baking, woodworking, taking spontaneous trips, annual fishing trips, lutefisk, Swedish classes, tours to Sweden, and being 120% Swedish. His family and others will remember Vic for being a selfless, caring, principled, honorable, proud, jokester, teaser and all around good man who never complained.

Vic is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Susan Carey Beckman of Sartell; children, Meg (Tom) Oehrlein of Waite Park and Seth Beckman of Yorktown, IN; grandchildren, Emily Oehrlein of St. Cloud and Hannah Oehrlein of Waite Park, MN; sisters, Janet Beckman of Willmar, MN and Diane (Stanley) Johnson of Lompoc, CA; and grand puppies, Jack, Jonas and Kip.

Vic was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ione Anderson; and dogs, Katie and Ben.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Apollo Connection Scholarship Fund or the American Swedish Institute.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital, Centracare Hospice, Lincare, and Therapy Suites for the wonderful and loving care they have provided over the years.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of S.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benson Funeral Home
Download Now