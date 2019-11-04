|
Sandra Ann "Sandy" Hemmesch
Paynesville, MN - Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Sandra Ann "Sandy" Hemmesch, 73 of Paynesville will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Sandy passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church.
Sandy was born on July 13, 1946 in Melrose, Minnesota to Joseph and Rose (Weimerskirch) Schoenberg. She married Robert B. Hemmesch on May 14, 1966 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spring Hill. Together they farmed and raised six children north of Paynesville. Sandy was a member of St. Louis Parish, Christian Women and the Daughters of Isabella.
Sandy loved playing with her grandchildren, spending time with family, playing cards and making you laugh until you cried. She will be remembered for her strong faith, love of family and infectious giggle.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bob; children, Steve (Robin) of Rogers, Roger (Lisa) of Paynesville, Rita (Kent) Kopp of Alexandria, Lois (Rod) Gertken of Richmond, Linda (Scott) Hoeft of Paynesville, Scot (Stephanie) of Delano; 21 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and siblings, Joan (Al) Patton, Chuck (Sharon) Schoenberg, Tom (Patty) Schoenberg, Dick (Marilyn) Schoenberg, Bill (Jan) Schoenberg, Mary (Pete) Budner, Mona (Doug) Ritter, Nick Schoenberg; in-laws, Jeanette (Bob) Lieser, Ron Hemmesch, Henrietta Hemmesch, Jarrett (Mary) Hemmesch; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; and four grandchildren.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019