Sandra (DeMarais) Brenny
St. Cloud - Sandra (DeMarais) Brenny, age 63, passed away at her residence, St. Benedict's Senior Community, on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born October 28, 1956 in Minneapolis to Joseph and Mary (Dailey) DeMarais.
Sandy's greatest joy in life was her family. She is survived by her mother of St. Cloud, sisters: Merry Jo of Sauk Rapids, Jolene (Leo) Gertken of Richmond, Laura DeMarais of AZ, Terry (Paul) Voigt of St. Augusta, Michelle (Jim) Hall of St. Cloud, nieces/nephews Stephanie (Adam) Sperl, Jessica Voigt, and Jon Hall. She is preceded in death by her husband Russell (1993), brother Mark (1995), and father (2008). A private burial will take place at a later date.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St. Benedict's Senior Community for their excellent care of Sandy, especially her two best friends, CNA's, Kim and Kelsie.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020