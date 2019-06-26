|
Sandra "Sandy" Erickson
Chanhassen - Erickson, Sandra "Sandy" age 72 of Chanhassen, passed away June 20, 2019. Preceded by parents, Albert and Gertrude Huber; and brother, DuWayne Huber. Survived by husband, Gerald Erickson; son, Jeffrey (Carrie) Erickson and their children, Grace and Noah; son, Scott (Michele) Erickson and their children, Aidan, Owen and Elise; and sister-in-law, Sally Huber. Memorial service Monday, July 1, 11AM with visitation 1 hour prior at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Ave. S., Minneapolis. Visitation Sunday, June 30, 2-5PM at Washburn-McReavy Dawn Valley Chapel, 9940 Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington. 952-941-7686
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 26, 2019