Services
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels
9940 Bush Lake Road
Bloomington, MN 55438
(952) 941-7686
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels
9940 Bush Lake Road
Bloomington, MN 55438
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church
5025 Knox Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Olivet Lutheran Church
5025 Knox Ave S
Minneapolis, MN
View Map
Chanhassen - Erickson, Sandra "Sandy" age 72 of Chanhassen, passed away June 20, 2019. Preceded by parents, Albert and Gertrude Huber; and brother, DuWayne Huber. Survived by husband, Gerald Erickson; son, Jeffrey (Carrie) Erickson and their children, Grace and Noah; son, Scott (Michele) Erickson and their children, Aidan, Owen and Elise; and sister-in-law, Sally Huber. Memorial service Monday, July 1, 11AM with visitation 1 hour prior at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Ave. S., Minneapolis. Visitation Sunday, June 30, 2-5PM at Washburn-McReavy Dawn Valley Chapel, 9940 Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington. 952-941-7686



Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 26, 2019
