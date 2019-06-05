Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Riverside Evangelical Church
Sartell, MN
View Map
Sandra H. Alt Obituary
Sandra H. Alt

Sartell - Memorial Services will be 3:00 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Riverside Evangelical Church in Sartell for Sandra H. Alt, age 84, who passed away Tuesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev. Isaac Gould will officiate and burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church.

Sandra was born April 22, 1935 in St. Peter to Elroy & Anna (Solmanson) Johnson. She married Charles Alt on June 9, 1956. Sandra was a homemaker and worked as a waitress and dental assistant. She was a member of Riverside Evangelical Church where she was involved in the Willing Workers and other volunteer work. She enjoyed shopping, trips to the casino, and spending time with her grandchildren. Sandra was kind, loving, generous, supportive, feisty, and a good sport who was willing to try anything.

Survivors include her grandchildren, Nicole (Brad) Smith of Twin Cities, Amanda Stanoch of Maple Grove, Andrew Alt of Ft. Collins, CO, and Morgan Alt of Waite Park; great granddaughter, Etta Jean; son-in-law, Paul Pilarski of St. Joseph; brother, Larry Johnson of St. Peter and many nieces and nephews. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; children, Jeffery, Trina, and Tamla Alt; sisters, Lois Overson and Betty Westerman; brothers, Clarence and Elroy Johnson.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Obituary, guestbook and video tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 5, 2019
