Sandra J. Bodeker

Sandra J. Bodeker Obituary
Sandra J. Bodeker

St. Cloud - A Gathering of Sharing and Remembrance will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Sandra J. Bodeker, age 80 of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Sandy was born November 27, 1939 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Leo and Juletta (Boerger) Yaeger. She married Sherwood "Dave Sherwood" Bodeker on August 22, 1957 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She was employed by Sears in advertising for many years. Sandy lived most of her life in Woodland Hills in East St. Cloud. She enjoyed traveling, the Minnesota Twins, singing in the Sweet Adelines, attending her grandchildren's sporting events, and spending time with friends and family.

She'll be remembered for her great sense of humor, sharp wit and strong will. Sandy was a survivor and this was emphasized when she beat breast cancer in 2001, lost her husband in 2003, survived a severe brain aneurysm in 2005 and the loss of her son in 2018.

Sandy is survived by her sons, Corey of Buffalo, Jay (Rachel Kaeter) of Little Falls and Craig (Jenny) of Bailey, Colorado; three grandchildren, Shannon (Trevor Cox) Durkee, Jonathan Bodeker and Daniel Bodeker of St. Cloud; two great-grandchildren, Alicia Durkee and Jace Durkee; sisters, Jan Perry of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Judy Lassen of Sauk Rapids and Dianne "Tiny" Beumer of Sauk Rapids; brothers, Bob of Cambridge, Steve of Bamberg, South Carolina and Joel of White Bluff, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Del; brother, Jim; and sister, Debbie Zenzen.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
