Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Sauk Rapids, MN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Sauk Rapids, MN
Sandra J. "Sandy" Duffy


1952 - 2019
Sandra J. "Sandy" Duffy Obituary
Sandra "Sandy" J. Duffy

Monticello - Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Sandra "Sandy" J. Duffy, age 67, who passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church.

Sandy was born April 29, 1952 in West Allis, WI to Orville & Lucille (Morser) Washinsby. She was born and raised in Wisconsin and moved to Sauk Rapids in 1987. Sandy married Terry Duffy on Nov. 23, 1990 in Sauk Rapids and was the CFO of Duffy Engineering. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Sandy was a woman of selflessness, class and a strong faith in the Lord. She loved to shop, traveling to see her grandchildren, gardening, and her daily indulgence of chocolate chip cookies and Diet Pepsi. Her generosity to others was unmatched as she was always there to help, never saying no to anyone in need. Sandy fought her disease with grace and dignity, and did more after her diagnosis than most people do in a lifetime.

Survivors include her husband, Terry of Monticello; children, Chad (Brandy) Elliott of Carrollton, VA, Ryan (Erin) Elliott of St. Anthony Village, Matthew (Cea) Elliott of Lake Stevens, WA, Jaime Huinker (Sean Stockinger) of St. Cloud, Megan Duffy Sananikone (Phosy) of Bloomington, and Mike (Karinda) Duffy of Hanover; brothers, Jeff Washinsby of Racine, WI, Jim Washinsby of Milwaukee, WI, and Dave Washinsby of Milwaukee, WI; and grandchildren, Andrew, Eli, Jackson, Anabel, Isabella, Madison, Hope, Carter, Logan, Ben, Claire, Gray and Lane. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; and granddaughter, Kendall.

Obituary, video tribute, and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 14, 2019
