Sandra "Sandy" Kastanek
Freeport - Sandra L. "Sandy" Kastanek, age 77, of Freeport, passed away after a long illness on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating and Rev. Edward Vebelun, O.S.B. concelebrating. Family inurnment will be at a later date at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pierz, Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 2 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 3 at the Seven Dolors Gathering Area in Albany. Parish prayers will be at 4 p.m. and Christian Mothers will pray a rosary at 6 p.m. Sunday evening.
Sandra Lee Fischbach was born March 5, 1942 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Clarence and Blanche (Trojan) Fischbach. She attended grade school at Holy Spirit and graduated high school from Our Lady of Peace in St. Paul, Minnesota. She continued her education in St. Paul at Miller Hospital for Nursing School as a LPN. On June 23, 1962, she married James Kastanek at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Paul. She worked at Albany Community Hospital for 21 years and Master Mark in Albany for 18 years. Sandy enjoyed flowers, gardening, sewing, crafts, reading, cooking, and spending time with her family.
She was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany and the Christian Mothers.
Survivors include her husband, James Kastanek of Freeport; children, James Jr (Barb) Kastanek of Minnetrista, Jeffrey (Becky) Kastanek of South Haven, and Laura (Jeff) Nadeau of Esko; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Shannon, and David Kastanek, Kayla Stever, Liz and Kristina Kastanek, and Cody Nadeau; one great-grandson, Anson Stever; sisters, Connie (John) Thomas of Hugo and Shelley (Donald) Pazdernik of Scottsdale, Arizona; and brother, Michael (Kendell) Fischbach of West St. Paul.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Gina Marie Kastanek; and infant son, Anthony Kastanek.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 28, 2019