Sandra "Sandy" PianoSt. Cloud - Sandra H. Piano (Sandy), age 82 of St. Cloud, Minnesota passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids with her husband of 62 years at her side.A loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, full of life and known for her feisty spirit, she will be missed by all those who loved her.Sandy was born in Seattle, Washington on June 10, 1938 to Louis and Lillian (Holtan) Baroh. As a child Sandy developed a lifelong passion for drawing. As an adult Sandy began concentrating on watercolors as her favorite medium and she started classes with the former St. Cloud native, Raleigh Kinney. From these beginnings, Sandy found her passion in exploring watercolors and its endless possibilities which developed into a full-time career.She married Robert (Bob) Piano on November 9, 1957 at the First Christian Church in Columbia, Missouri. Sandy received her Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communications from St. Cloud State University. She was a founding member of the Central Minnesota Water Color Society and she taught art classes at the Paramount Theater for several years.She is survived by her husband Bob, her son; Mark (Paula) Piano of Spring, TX, her daughter; Susan Piano (Mohamed Karbal) of the European Union, and grandchildren; Nick (Lauren) Piano of Dallas, TX, Isabella (Jake) Peters of Austin, TX and Amal Karbal, Nabilah Karbal of the European Union, Sana-Sandra Karbal St. Paul, MN.Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; Lt Col John and Lillian Hall, and brothers, Steve and John Jr Hall.Private family services will be held at a later date.