Sandra Rose Haggerty



Otsego (formerly of Cold Spring) - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Sandra Rose Haggerty age 71. She passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by loved ones at Quiet Oaks Hospice House on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.



A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Friday morning in the church Narthex.



Sandra was born to Jerome and Lillian Twit on August 11, 1947 and was the oldest of four siblings who grew up in Cold Spring, MN. She graduated from St. Boniface High School in 1965 and attended St. Cloud State University. Sandra lived in Watkins, MN for many years where she raised 2 children. In May 2018 she retired as Director of St. Benedict's Senior Community in Monticello after more than 20 years.



She loved music and started playing piano at a very young age. Sandra was the organist for several parishes in many areas including, St. James in Jacobs Prairie, St. Boniface in Cold Spring, St. Anthony in Watkins and Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Rockville. Her travels took her many places, with frequent visits to Door County, WI, Branson, MO and the North Shore to see the fall colors. Sandra was an excellent cook who hosted many family gatherings and holidays. She was happiest when her home was full of family and friends, especially her five grandsons who she adored with all her heart.



She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Haggerty and her son, John (Angie) Haggerty; grandsons, Alex, Nate, Luke, Ethan, Matthew; sisters, Jeanne Bonfig, Kathy Twit; sister-in-law, Audrey Twit; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Mavis; brother, Ken; brother-in-law, Butch Bonfig and her niece Gwen Bonfig.



Her selfless and giving spirit will be missed by all and she will live in our hearts always. In lieu of flowers her family request memorials be sent to Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, MN.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 8, 2019