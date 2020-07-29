Sandy Motzko-FrahmSaint Cloud - The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Sandy Motzko-Frahm, age 55 of St. Cloud, will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud, burial will be in Assumption Cemetery. Sandy died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, July 23. There will be a visitation from 4-7:00 PM Friday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud and again after 9:30 Saturday at the church.Sandy was born January 22, 1965 in Rapid City South Dakota to Wilfred and Nora (Mercer) Motzko. She graduated from Benson High School in Benson Minnesota and she received her Bachelor of Nursing Degree from the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph. She was an RN at the St. Cloud Veterans Affairs Medical Center in St. Cloud. Sandy married Craig Frahm on May 5, 1990 in Benson, MN. The couple lived in St. Cloud. Sandy was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit.Sandy is survived by her husband, Craig Frahm, St. Cloud; Craig's three children; David (Roberta) Frahm, Annandale; Mark (Amy) Frahm, Princeton and Ann (Scott) Denn-Beor, Sioux Falls, SD. She is also survived by her brother and sisters, William (Simone) Motzko, 29 Palms, CA; Patricia (Dean) Bouta, Willmar, Katherine (Tien) Ngyen, North Hills, CA and 8 grandchildren.Sandy is preceded in death by her parents.