1/1
Sandy Motzko-Frahm
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandy Motzko-Frahm

Saint Cloud - The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Sandy Motzko-Frahm, age 55 of St. Cloud, will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud, burial will be in Assumption Cemetery. Sandy died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, July 23. There will be a visitation from 4-7:00 PM Friday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud and again after 9:30 Saturday at the church.

Sandy was born January 22, 1965 in Rapid City South Dakota to Wilfred and Nora (Mercer) Motzko. She graduated from Benson High School in Benson Minnesota and she received her Bachelor of Nursing Degree from the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph. She was an RN at the St. Cloud Veterans Affairs Medical Center in St. Cloud. Sandy married Craig Frahm on May 5, 1990 in Benson, MN. The couple lived in St. Cloud. Sandy was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Craig Frahm, St. Cloud; Craig's three children; David (Roberta) Frahm, Annandale; Mark (Amy) Frahm, Princeton and Ann (Scott) Denn-Beor, Sioux Falls, SD. She is also survived by her brother and sisters, William (Simone) Motzko, 29 Palms, CA; Patricia (Dean) Bouta, Willmar, Katherine (Tien) Ngyen, North Hills, CA and 8 grandchildren.

Sandy is preceded in death by her parents.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Visitation
09:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
3013 Roosevelt Road
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-7004
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved