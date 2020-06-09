Sara K. DevickSartell - Sara Kay Devick passed away on June 5, 2020 in Sartell, MN where she resided since 2008. Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Marshalltown, IA where she will be buried alongside her husband of 55 years, Dale. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.Sara was preceded in death by her husband Dale Albert Devick, her sister Miriam Eason, sister Fern Doty, and brother Douglas McGriff. Sara is survived by her son Timothy (Jesse) of Austin, TX, daughter Teresa (Tim) Rasmussen of Sartell, MN, son West (Julie) of Orinoco, MN, and sister Georgia (Robert) Smith of Marshalltown, and grandchildren William Rasmussen, Tristan Devick, and Natalie Devick.Sara was born to Janette and Albert McGriff on March 23, 1937 in Marshalltown, Iowa. Sara was one of five children.Sara married Dale Albert Devick in Marshalltown, IA on October 21, 1955 and they moved into a house on 7th Avenue in Marshalltown. As the children grew into grade school and junior high, Sara and Dale bought a 13 acre lot in the countryside outside of Marshalltown and designed and built a house. The fireplace bricks were reclaimed from a street in Marshalltown and Sara scrubbed and cleaned every brick that was used to build the fireplace.Sara and Dale lived in Marshalltown until 1993 when they moved to Tubac, AZ. In 2004, Sara and Dale bought a house in Sartell, MN and for a few years spent their summers up north and the colder months in Arizona. In 2008, Sara and Dale moved permanently to Sartell to be closer to family.Sara and Dale were active in First Presbyterian Church in Marshalltown for many years.Sara was an avid photographer and was a member of the Marshalltown photography club for years.