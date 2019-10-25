Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Bradley Graham


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Bradley Graham Obituary
Scott Bradley Graham

St. Cloud, MN - Scott Bradley Graham, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN due to complications related to kidney cancer.

Scott was born October 8th, 1949, in Grand Forks, ND, the oldest child of Dr. John and Estelle Graham. He attended public school in Grand Forks, graduating from Grand Forks Central High School in 1967. He served in the US Navy from 1968-1972 and then attended the University of North Dakota, graduating with a B.A. in 1977. He married Diana L. Rehling by the shore of Long Lake in Detroit Lakes, MN in 1979. After graduating from UND Law School in 1983, he served as clerk to Justice Gierke of the North Dakota Supreme Court. He was in private practice for five years and then took a position with American Family Insurance. He retired in 2014.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Rehling, daughters, Katherine (Edgar Mendez), and Rachel (Luis Moscoso); three grandchildren, Benjamin and Julia Mendez and Ramona Moscoso Graham; and two ornery cats, Señor Sandypants, and Mademoiselle Toby Le Chat. Also surviving are his brothers, Barry (Lincoln, NE), Robert (Grand Forks, ND), Judd (Fargo, ND), and sisters, Jan Kukowski (Apple Valley, MN), and Becky Langford (Edina, MN), along with many nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. The family requests any memorial donations to be made to Kids in Need of Defense (KIND) at https://supportkind.org.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now