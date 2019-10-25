|
Scott Bradley Graham
St. Cloud, MN - Scott Bradley Graham, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN due to complications related to kidney cancer.
Scott was born October 8th, 1949, in Grand Forks, ND, the oldest child of Dr. John and Estelle Graham. He attended public school in Grand Forks, graduating from Grand Forks Central High School in 1967. He served in the US Navy from 1968-1972 and then attended the University of North Dakota, graduating with a B.A. in 1977. He married Diana L. Rehling by the shore of Long Lake in Detroit Lakes, MN in 1979. After graduating from UND Law School in 1983, he served as clerk to Justice Gierke of the North Dakota Supreme Court. He was in private practice for five years and then took a position with American Family Insurance. He retired in 2014.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Rehling, daughters, Katherine (Edgar Mendez), and Rachel (Luis Moscoso); three grandchildren, Benjamin and Julia Mendez and Ramona Moscoso Graham; and two ornery cats, Señor Sandypants, and Mademoiselle Toby Le Chat. Also surviving are his brothers, Barry (Lincoln, NE), Robert (Grand Forks, ND), Judd (Fargo, ND), and sisters, Jan Kukowski (Apple Valley, MN), and Becky Langford (Edina, MN), along with many nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. The family requests any memorial donations to be made to Kids in Need of Defense (KIND) at https://supportkind.org.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019