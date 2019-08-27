|
Scott C. Christensen
St. Cloud, MN - A time of sharing will be held on August 31, 2019 for Scott Carl Christensen age 61 of St. Cloud, MN who died on August 16, 2019 at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. People are encouraged to come to 1928 - 64th Avenue North, St. Cloud, MN 56303 from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. that day.
Scott was born on November 21, 1957 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada the son of Garth A. and Shirlee (Veith) Christensen. He lived with his parents in Winnipeg where he attended and graduated from High School. At the age of 18, he moved to Phoenix, AZ. He worked a short time and on June 7, 1980 he was united in marriage to Hanya Tolmachoff in Phoenix. Two children were born to this union.
Scott then attended a two-year program and received his Respiratory Therapist Certification. After working in that profession for a few years, he went back to school and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Management. Over the years, he and his family have lived in Phoenix, AZ, Oshkosh, WI, Fort Wayne, IN, and since 1999, St. Cloud, MN. While in St. Cloud, Scott worked as a Respiratory Therapist at St. Cloud Hospital and later at the CentraCare Sleep Lab. He then earned his certification as Polysomnographic Technologist which allowed him to continue working at the sleep lab.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Hanya of St. Cloud, MN, his two children, Chelsea (Cory) Althaus of St. Joseph, MN and Eric Christensen of St. Cloud, MN, his parents, Garth and Shirlee Christensen of Winnipeg, MB, CA, one sister, Karyn Christensen of Oak Bank, MB, CA, three brothers. Grant (Tracy) Christensen, and Todd (Gwen) Christensen both of Winnipeg, MB, CA and Joel Christensen of St. Cloud, MN, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 27, 2019