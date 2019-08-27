Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Christensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott C. Christensen


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott C. Christensen Obituary
Scott C. Christensen

St. Cloud, MN - A time of sharing will be held on August 31, 2019 for Scott Carl Christensen age 61 of St. Cloud, MN who died on August 16, 2019 at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. People are encouraged to come to 1928 - 64th Avenue North, St. Cloud, MN 56303 from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. that day.

Scott was born on November 21, 1957 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada the son of Garth A. and Shirlee (Veith) Christensen. He lived with his parents in Winnipeg where he attended and graduated from High School. At the age of 18, he moved to Phoenix, AZ. He worked a short time and on June 7, 1980 he was united in marriage to Hanya Tolmachoff in Phoenix. Two children were born to this union.

Scott then attended a two-year program and received his Respiratory Therapist Certification. After working in that profession for a few years, he went back to school and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Management. Over the years, he and his family have lived in Phoenix, AZ, Oshkosh, WI, Fort Wayne, IN, and since 1999, St. Cloud, MN. While in St. Cloud, Scott worked as a Respiratory Therapist at St. Cloud Hospital and later at the CentraCare Sleep Lab. He then earned his certification as Polysomnographic Technologist which allowed him to continue working at the sleep lab.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Hanya of St. Cloud, MN, his two children, Chelsea (Cory) Althaus of St. Joseph, MN and Eric Christensen of St. Cloud, MN, his parents, Garth and Shirlee Christensen of Winnipeg, MB, CA, one sister, Karyn Christensen of Oak Bank, MB, CA, three brothers. Grant (Tracy) Christensen, and Todd (Gwen) Christensen both of Winnipeg, MB, CA and Joel Christensen of St. Cloud, MN, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now