Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Freeport, MN
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Freeport, MN
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Freeport, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
North of Albany on Hwy. 238
Freeport, MN
Scott Keppers Obituary
Scott Keppers

Holdingford - Scott P. Keppers, age 53, of rural Holdingford passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He fought his medical condition the way he lived his life, with strength, grace, and a strong faith and complete trust in God's plan.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, rural Freeport (north of Albany on Hwy. 238). Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 16th and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 17th at St. Francis of Assisi Church, rural Freeport. Parish prayers will be at 6 p.m. Sunday evening in the church.

Scott Paul Keppers was born January 27, 1966 in Melrose, Minnesota, the son of Paul and Virginia "Ginger" (Philipsek) Keppers. He was a graduate of Holdingford High School. Scott was united in marriage to Jane Sundermann on September 30, 1989 in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. Throughout the years, Scott worked as a semi driver, carpenter, welder, and the last 20 years, as a fabricator/welder for Rotochopper in St. Martin. Scott was a lifelong member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Scott loved to spend time with his family. He enjoyed farming, tinkering in his shed whether repairing things for his neighbors and friends, or creating an invention. He loved to figure things out and could take on any project and make it work. He was always willing to stop his own work and help someone else in need.

Scott is survived by his wife, Jane (Sundermann) Keppers; sons, Jason of Long Prairie, Eric (Alissa Gertken) and Kyle of Holdingford; daughter, Holly of Holdingford; father, Paul Kepper of St. Francis; siblings, Judy (Vince) Ikeogu, Jill (Rich) Wielenberg, Paula (Dean) Yacucha, Tom (Vickie) Keppers and Brad (Becky) Keppers; and many nieces and nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia "Ginger" Keppers.

The family would like to thank CentraCare Health Home Care & Hospice, the in-home caregivers who assisted Scott for their compassionate care and support, and the many friends for their visits, food, prayers and kindness through Scott's journey.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 14, 2019
