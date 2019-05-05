Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
Inurnment
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:30 PM
Immaculate Conception Parish Cemetery
New Munich, MN
St. Cloud - Memorial services celebrating the life of Severin E. Sand, 80, of St. Cloud will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Severin passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Talahi Care Center in St. Cloud. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Inurnment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Cemetery in New Munich.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Severin was born at home, on the family farm, on March 13, 1939 in New Munich to Peter and Elizabeth (Thull) Sand. He married Genevieve R. Blonigen on July 27, 1972 at St. Martin's Catholic Church in St. Martin. He lived in St. Cloud all of his married life and was employed by Franklin Manufacturing until his retirement in 2004. He was a member of St. Anthony's Parish and the Machinist Union Local #623.

Severin enjoyed all types of fishing, playing cards and collecting beanie babies. He will be dearly missed!

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Genevieve; siblings, Bertilla Caspers of New Munich and Lee (Rita) Sand of St. Cloud.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Alvin, Clarence, Marcella Fichtinger, Elmer, Alcuin Romie, Rosina Sand and Rosella Hopfer.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff of Talahi Campus for their loving care.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 5, 2019
