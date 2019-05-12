|
Sharon Ellingson Bayne
Sun City West, AZ - Sharon Ellingson Bayne, age 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 in Sun City West, AZ after a short stay in hospice. She was born Sharon Lynn Fox in Pipestone, Minnesota to Charles and Martha Fox. Although an only child, Sharon had a loving and extended family around her, including Aunts, Uncles, cousins, Grandparents, and dear family friends. At Pipestone High School, Sharon excelled in music, playing clarinet in band and singing in the concert choir. She developed an early interest in medicine, and was destined to pursue a career in nursing.
Shortly after high school, Sharon began dating fellow Pipestone graduate, William (Bill) Ellingson, and they soon fell in love and married in June 1957. The couple moved to Minneapolis where Bill went to art school and Sharon completed her degree as a Registered Nurse. Sharon and Bill settled in St. Cloud, Minnesota, where they raised four wonderful children. Sharon pursued a career as a surgical nurse at St. Cloud Hospital, while Bill was an artist, printmaker, and Professor of Art at St. Cloud State University. The family spent every summer at their lake cabin, a magical place to all who visited. Sharon's nursing career was a significant and profound part of her life and included many trips to Guatemala where she and her team volunteered performing life changing facial surgery on children. Bill and Sharon had a beautiful life together. Sadly, Bill died in 1994, the year he retired.
With a pioneering spirit, Sharon made the lake cabin her home for several years. Then in 1998 a dear family friend introduced her to Bob Bayne, who had recently lost his wife Kay. Sharon and Bob shared many interests and quickly fell in love and married in October 2000. Sharon developed a special bond with Bob's children and soon the Bayne and Ellingson clans were spending family holidays and events together. Sharon and Bob enjoyed many trips to Europe with dear friends and quickly settled in as "snow birds" with summers at the lake cabin and winter months in Sun City West. Sharon was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church (Miltona, MN) and Desert Palms Presbyterian Church (Sun City West, AZ). She was an inspired caregiver and lived her faith. Sharon and Bob spoke often how blessed they were to have found each other, and were inseparable for 20 years. They shared a deep love of family, friends, church, and lived life to the fullest.
Sharon is survived by her husband Bob, her children TyRuben (Karen) Ellingson, Brooks (Amy) Ellingson, Martha Ellingson, J Weston (Courtney) Ellingson, grandchildren Madalyn Fox Mackey (Corey), Kyle Ellingson, and Bob's children Rob Bayne (Bridget Reigstad), and Lyssa Bayne. Sharon is loved and remembered fondly by her many dear friends and by the extended Ellingson & Bayne families. Celebration of Life services will be held at Desert Palms Presbyterian Church in Sun City West, AZ on Wednesday, May 15th at 2:30. A second Celebration of Life will be held near Sharon's lake home at Faith Lutheran Church in Miltona, MN on July 13th at 2:00 PM. Memorials are preferred to the Bill & Sharon Ellingson Art Scholarship at the St. Cloud State University Foundation.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 12, 2019