Sharon Kay (O'Neal) Fischer
Longville - Sharon Kay Fischer (O'Neal), 73, a long-time resident of Longville, Minnesota, passed away Saturday the 11th of May in Hastings, MN after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Sharon was born August 3rd, 1945 in Anacortes, Washington to Charles and Elizabeth (Gardner) O'Neal.
She loved all of God's creations and living in the woods. She enjoyed singing in the Salem Lutheran Church choir, and being a member of the Women Lake Association, Red Hat Society, and Birthday Babes. She cherished every moment that she spent with her family and friends, and was a true example of one of her favorite quotes: "The most important thing in life is to learn how to give out love, and to take it in."
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Elizabeth; sister, Yvonne; husband, Lester Fischer, and special friend, John Oberg.
She is survived by her children, Alison (Jim) Lynch, Jay (Becky) Hilley, and Bill Fischer (Ginnie Curtis); 10 grandchildren; great-grand daughter Bridgette; sister, Noreen (John) Norrie and many friends.
Sharon's immediate family will be celebrating her life on Friday May 17, 2019.
In lieu of flowers; Memorial gifts may be made to the
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 16, 2019