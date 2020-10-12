1/1
Sharon S. Robbins
Sharon S. Robbins

Baxter - Sharon S. Robbins, age 77, of Baxter, died on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Essentia Health -St. Joseph's Brainerd Clinic.

Sharon was born in St. Cloud on September 2, 1943, to Joseph and Matilda (Paul) Bauer. Sharon was a wonderful wife and caregiver. She was consistently thinking of others and finding ways to make those around her happy. She was known for knitting ponchos for children, sharing her and Ron's garden spoils with the neighbors, and providing endless presents to her grandchildren. Her strong, caring, and honest personality will be missed by the many lives she touched.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ronald Robbins; two children, Brenda and Brad Robbins; grandchildren, Mya and Avery Robbins; the mother of her grandchildren, Trina Brainard; siblings, Kathy (Bob) Lyon, Gary (Mary) Bauer, Jeanne (Chuck) Ahmann; siblings-in-law, Jerry (Marion) Robbins, Bob (Lorna) Robbins, Dan Robbins, Sue Wruck, Sandra Robbins, Karen Goedker and Vicki Robbins, and many other family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Dolores Bautch; nieces, Wendy Davis and Barbie Bautch; and three brothers-in-law, Jim, Tom and John Robbins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Doran Funeral Home
202 8th Avenue Northeast
Brainerd, MN 56401-2805
(218) 829-4755
