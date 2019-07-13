Services
Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
(320) 968-7111
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Zablocki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Zablocki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila Zablocki Obituary
Sheila Zablocki

Sartell, formerly Foley - Sheila Zablocki, age 63, of Sartell formerly Foley, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services celebrating the life of Sheila will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, July 15, 2019 at New Life Church in Foley. Pastor Dale Baker will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Sunday evening at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Foley. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Sheila Mae (Bonzelet) Zablocki was born March 3, 1956 in St. Cloud the daughter of Cyril and Elaine (Wojciechowski) Bonzelet. She graduated from Foley High School in 1974 and went on to obtain a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. On September 4, 1977, Sheila was united in marriage with Dennis Zablocki in St. Cloud. Sheila worked for Nash Finch as an accountant and later Alltran as a lead. She also worked for Fairview Gardens as a financial officer. She enjoyed spending time with her family; liked jewelry, dresses, and angels. She had a strong faith in God. She was also involved in the, Big Sisters program for several years.

Sheila is survived by her husband, Dennis of Sartell; children: Sherrie DiGiovanni of Foley, Shane (Teri) Zablocki of Sauk Rapids, Kimberly (Ryan) Barrett of Sartell; grandchildren: Cody, Mariah, Dominick, Jayden, Emma, Paige, Dylan, and Amaris; siblings: Renee Bonzelet of Dassel, Peter (Patty) Bonzelet of Foley, Janel (Gary) Krick of Dassel, Kelly Bonzelet of St. Cloud and Delbert (Pearl) Rogers of Pease. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Nicholas, daughter, Desirae and brother, Paul.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now